Occupants shelled Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region with MLRS, one person killed, two wounded - RMA. PHOTOS
In evening of January 23, Russian occupiers struck a residential area of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region with MLRS.
It was reported by Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The occupiers shelled the residential area with multiple rocket launchers, damaged at least nine high-rise buildings, and cut off the electricity and gas supply networks to the neighborhood. In fact, the entire residential area was left without electricity and heat," the statement said.
One person died and two were wounded in the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password