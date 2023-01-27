Russians shelled Chasiv Yar. A school and houses are on fire. PHOTOS

Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, came under fire from an MLRS.

It was reported by Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Chasiv Yar is again under fire from Russian multiple launch rocket systems. The Russians struck a residential area. The local school, apartment buildings and private houses are on fire. No information about the victims has been received so far," he wrote in his telegram channel on Friday evening.

