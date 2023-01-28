Enemy hit Kostiantynivka with rockets, three were killed, at least two were wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Three civilians were killed and at least two were wounded as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on Kostiantynivka this morning.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russians fired at the residential quarter, damaged 4 high-rise buildings, a hotel, garages, and civilian cars.

"Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the tragedy - they are helping people and carefully documenting yet another crime of the Russian occupiers on our land - the evil will certainly be punished," the message reads.

