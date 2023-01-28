Last day, marines destroyed 13 invaders, 2 enemy tanks, IFV, and 2 self-propelled guns, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

As noted, yesterday, January 27, the marines destroyed a tank, IFV, and 9 occupants.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which a tank, 2 self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" and 4 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

Read more: Everything that has flag of Russian Federation is now target for Navy of AFU - Commander of Navy of AFU, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa