"Thank you for the Russian lendlease", - Ukrainian tankers showed trophy equipment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have a lot of captured Russian equipment. So, the military of the 5th separate assault regiment showed the operation of the captured Russian tank T-90, which at one time was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast. And now the tankers also talked about their daily work.

As Censor.NET informs, in the video published by the "Ukrainian Witness" project, the trophy Russian equipment is working according to the positions of its former owners, that is, the Russians themselves. Currently, it is managed by one of the tank units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The trophy equipment includes the T-90 tank, developed during the Soviet Union. It is a modernization of the T-72 "Ural" tank, which was used during hostilities in Syria, Iraq, Sudan and a number of other countries.

Journalists of "Ukrainian Witness" recorded the fighting against the occupiers: first, Ukrainian mortars worked on enemy positions, and then tanks went into action.

"The reconnaissance drone is adjusting the fire," says the commander of the combat vehicle with the call sign Sharpei.

"Thanks to this, it is possible to achieve almost one hundred percent accuracy." The soldier also said that the intensity of fighting on this part of the front is very high. "They climb and climb," he says. "There were rains, then frosts. The weather is wet, dirty, and they still climb through the dirt."

When asked about fear, Sharpei answers: "I cannot show my subordinates that I am afraid. When a person is afraid, he begins to get lost and make mistakes."

During filming, the crew received fire in return. Fortunately, no one was hurt. As it turned out later, about ten Russian shells arrived at the place where the film crew was located literally half a minute after leaving.