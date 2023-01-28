Consequences of rocket strike on Konstantynivka: enemy kissed city center where many people were located. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police document the effects of a blow to Konstantynivka and help the wounded.

About it reports Censor.NET with reference to the National Police Department.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops kissed the S-300 rocket sector. Three people were killed, the number of injured is established. Police paramedics help doctors save the lives of the victims.

According to militiamen, the invaders attacked the city around 9:15. They hit the city center where many people are at this time.

"Men of 33 and 36 years old and a 70-year-old woman were killed by Bakhmut. The number of wounded is increasing every minute. 4 apartment buildings, hotels, garages and 7 civilian cars were damaged. The investigation team, explosive equipment and paramedics work on the spot. Police officers send people to hospital and help doctors, " - the message reads.

Evidence of Russia's war crime, collected by the police, will be transmitted by the SSU. Previous legal qualification - Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.













