Exhumed body of woman who died during hostile aviation bombing in Izium district. PHOTOS

Police seized the body of a resident of the Izium district of Kharkiv region, who died as a result of aggression of the Russian Federation.

About it reports Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communications of the National Police of Kharkiv.

According to law enforcement officers, during the aviation bombing of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of the village of Topolske, an 83-year-old woman was injured not compatible with life.

"The Air Force on the settlement occurred in early March last year. On January 27, during the work of the village in front of an apartment building, a woman was buried. Police officers conducted an inspection and exhumation. The body of the deceased was sent for forensic examination," the statement said.

On this fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Investigative actions were carried out by the staff of the Izium DPD in the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

