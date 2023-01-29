Last day, Russians actively shelled Vuhledar, Avdiivka, as result of strike on Konstiantynivka, 3 people were killed, - RMA. PHOTOS

On January 28, the Russian invaders continued shelling the populated areas of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of yesterday's attack on Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 14 injured. 7 high-rise buildings, 7 garages, and a hotel were damaged. In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Bohoiavlenka were under fire. There are no casualties," the message says.

In the Donetsk direction, Kurakhove was under enemy fire. As a result of 4 artillery shells in the city, 7 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses, buildings of 2 medical institutions were damaged. Ruscists launched a rocket attack on an agricultural enterprise in Constantinople. Chaotic shelling continued in Avdiivka at night. There is no information about the victims.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person was killed and 1 injured in Bakhmut; a high-rise building was damaged. Another person died in Paraskoviivka. Private houses in Toretsk and a 9-story building in New York were damaged. The outskirts of the Chasiv Yar direction are under periodic shelling," Kyrylenko reported.

In the Lysychansk direction, Zvanivka and Pereizne of the Zvanivka district, Siversk, and Serebrianka of the Siversk district are under fire.

Read more: Due to mining in Kreminna direction, it is difficult to advance, - Haidai



















