Last day, marines destroyed 7 invaders, enemy warehouse with ammunition, tank, and APC, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, last day, January 28, the marines destroyed 1 tank, 1 APC, a warehouse with ammunition, and 7 occupants.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

