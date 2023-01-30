During week, 18 ships with 664,000 tons of food left ports of Odesa. PHOTOS

As part of the Grain Initiative, 18 ships exported 664,000 tons of food from the ports of Odesa during the week. This is a third less than the volume of exports for the week before last.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook.

In particular, 60,000 tons of wheat were sent to Kenya, 56,000 tons to Bangladesh, and 60,000 tons of Ukrainian oil to India.

"The rate of departure of ships from ports remains critically low - 2.5 ships per day. This is an indicator that was at the beginning of the "Grain Initiative" when export volumes were insignificant. At the same time, the number of ships that undergo inspection in the Bosphorus and receive permission to move to Ukrainian ports for loading also does not exceed 3 ships per day," the message reads.

As noted, in the Bosphorus, the Russian side in the SCC continues to block the implementation of the initiative and artificially increase the queue of ships.

As of today, 117 vessels are waiting for inspection in the territorial waters of Turkey (92 are bound for ports for loading, and 25 are already with agricultural products). Over the past week, only 20 inspections took place out of the minimum required 84.

The registration of vessels to participate in the initiative is also being slowed down: out of more than 80 declared vessels, the Russians register an average of only 2-3 vessels daily without explaining the reasons.

Currently, 21 vessels are being processed in the ports of Odesa. Almost 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them. Only 3 loading vessels move along the "grain corridor".

It is also reported that since August 1, 687 ships have left the ports of Odesa, exporting 18.9 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa. Under the condition of stable functioning of the "grain corridor", this indicator should be more than 28 million tons.



