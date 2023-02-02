Russian military personnel who are shelling Ochakiv from Kinburn Spit have been identified. ФОТОрепортаж

"Scheme" journalists identified by name the leaders of the Russian so-called "Cossack" volunteer brigade "Don", who hold the Kinburn peninsula and the spit of the same name, from where they regularly shell the town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

Censor.NET reports.

"About 50 people, including children, have already died from these hostile shelling of a small resort town. It was possible to identify the military, among other things, thanks to the stories of the Russian propaganda media, in which some of the occupiers of the peninsula themselves tell how they fire at Ochakiv from various weapons - in particular, from the Grad rocket salvo systems, Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems, she said.

The Kinburn Spit is located just 4 kilometers from Ochakov across the strait. According to the investigation, it is a part of the Kinburn Peninsula, which partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnieper-Buh estuary.

According to locals, up to 300 people remain under occupation on the Kinburn Peninsula. The inhabitants of one of the four villages were forcibly evacuated by the occupiers of the peninsula. We are talking about 37 Ukrainian citizens from Pokrovka, which borders the Kinburn spit.

"The volunteer brigade "Don named after Archstrateg Michael", which captured the Kinburn Peninsula and spit, was created at the beginning of spring last year. It includes units such as "Don", "Terek", "Iset", and "Listan", as well as military personnel of the so-called "Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad". In addition to the occupation of the Kinburn Peninsula, members of this group fought near Mariupol and Izyum. For this, in August, 48 "Cossacks" received medals from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin," the authors of the article note.

During the occupation of the peninsula, many propagandistic mass media visited there and talked about the life of the so-called "Cossacks" in the captured territories. Judging by the video, the military settled in recreation centers and hotels near the coast. They organized several lines of defense with trenches, concrete blocks, and anti-tank hedgehogs, and also brought in heavy equipment.

"Scheme" journalists were able to identify the leaders of the "Don" brigade. The "Don" brigade is headed by the former mayor of Tambov Oleksiy Kondratiev with the call sign "Partizan", who personally "lit up" on the occupied peninsula in several propaganda media stories.





Oleksiy Kondratiev

"Kondratiev's deputy is Mykola Dyakonov with the call sign "Ataman". Propaganda media note that it was Dyakonov who initiated the creation of the "Don" brigade in March 2022. He has also identified thanks to a story from the Russian publication "Izvestia", - the material says.

From 1998 to 2009, he served in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, from 2011 he was an assistant to the deputy of the State Duma from the "United Russia" faction Viktor Vodolatskyi, it is noted on the website of the "Union of Cossack Soldiers of Russia and Abroad".





Mykola Dyakonov

According to the media, in 2014, Dyakonov took part in the occupation of Crimea: he was involved in the repression of the Crimean Tatars, set up roadblocks around Sevastopol, and patrolled the coastline. Later, he fought in Donbas and became a member of the so-called board of the "Union of Donbas Volunteers", as indicated on the "Peacemaker" website. Now he is listed in the Russian Federation as the Supreme Chief of the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad. He has received several awards from the current authorities of the Russian Federation, including a letter of thanks from Putin, an order, and an award weapon - a "Cossack" checkerboard "For loyalty and diligence".

"26-year-old Yevhen Dely with the call sign "Rus" commands the artillery platoon on the Kinburn spit. The man was born in Kemerovo and studied at the local school No. 46. In recent years, he lived in Novosibirsk, and worked in an auto parts store. In 2018, he completed his military service - judging by the chevron posted on his social networks, it refers to the 10th special brigade of the GRU. He tells the propagandists on camera that he has "never seen the sea" before and actually perceives the occupation of the Kinburn Spit as a kind of "vacation". Evgeny Deli is likely to be included in the register of terrorists and extremists of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring of the Russian Federation, as all personal data match the specified person," the investigation says.





Eugene Delhi

The "Terek" squad is headed by the Russian Vitaly Kuznetsov, who is also close to the current government of the Russian Federation.

"Kuznetsov graduated from the Military Aviation Technical University, fought in Chechnya. He worked in the helicopter squadron of the 325th separate transport and combat helicopter regiment of the North Caucasus Military District, later in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation of the Stavropol Territory and the National Guard. Now he is the "chieftain of the Tersk Cossack Society" and the assistant of the "authorized representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the North Caucasus Federal District" and ex-Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Yuriy Chaika. In August of this year, Putin awarded Kuznetsova the highest rank of so-called "Cossack" general," the authors note.





Vitaly Kuznetsov

"The commander of the fire support platoon of the Terek detachment is Oleksiy Kireu with the call sign "Czech", who before the full-scale invasion worked as a construction worker. Judging by the job search announcement, the man is from Kaliningrad, graduated from a local school, and obtained education as a gas-electric welder and plumber. Since 2003, he has been working in the construction industry, repairing apartments and offices. As of 2018, I was looking for a job with an income of 70 thousand rubles, which is a little more than a thousand dollars. Two years later, according to the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, he closed his business," - writes "Schemes".





Oleksiy Kireu

Journalists identified Kireu in one of the recent videos from the Kinburn Spit, where the occupiers of the peninsula showed their positions to propaganda journalists and assured that they "continue to hold the spit and repel the landing of the AFU". Kireu was signed as a "Cossack volunteer".

