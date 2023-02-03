Adviser of Deputy Minister of Defense was notified of suspicion in case of seizure of UAH 1.7 billion during purchase of goods for needs of Armed Forces, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense is accused of embezzling particularly large amounts of Ministry of Defense funds.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communication of the National Police.

"According to the investigation, in 2022, already after the beginning of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in order to embezzle the funds allocated for the purchase of goods for the needs of the Armed Forces, the adviser to the deputy minister of the defense department entered into a criminal conspiracy with officials of one of the private structures.

According to the concluded contracts, the company received more than UAH 1.7 billion as an advance payment. However, the company did not fulfill its contractual obligations for the supply of military goods for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the stipulated time and did not deliver the corresponding products in the specified quantity. As a result, losses in the amount of more than UAH 1.7 billion were caused to the state," the report says.

Today, law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to the adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine (on public grounds). He is charged with embezzlement of the funds of the Ministry of Defense in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, authorized searches were conducted at his place of residence.

Earlier in this case, suspicion was reported to the director of the company and two other persons involved. Arrests were also imposed for more than UAH 55 million and the corporate rights of the participants in the amount of more than USD 50 million.

"The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. Other circumstances and persons who may be involved in the commission of the specified criminal offenses are being established. For the possession of funds in particularly large amounts, the current legislation provides for responsibility - deprivation of liberty for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and with confiscation of property," the National Police added.

