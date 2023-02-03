Russian military shelled Toretsk of Donetsk region from "Grad", Kurakhivka - from artillery. One person died, 9 people were injured - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On Friday, February 3, the Russian military shelled the center of Toretsk with artillery. One person was killed as a result of the enemy attack. Also in the afternoon, the Russians shelled Kurakhivka village of Pokrovsk district with artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, on February 3, 2023, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation fired on the city of Toretsk with Grad rocket launchers. As a result of the enemy attack, one citizen was killed. Six local residents - three women and three men were injured of varying degrees of severity," - it is said in the message.

Houses, cars, a shop, and nearby buildings were damaged.

Also in the afternoon, the Russian invaders shelled Kurakhivka village of Pokrovsk district with artillery. Three people were injured.

Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are working on the scene. All the victims were taken to the hospital.


















