Zelensky awards Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak with Order of Merit. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

Zelenskyy presented the Minister of National Defense of Poland with the Order of Merit, first class, for significant personal achievements in strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President informed Blaszczak on the situation at the frontline and the needs of Ukrainian defenders to deter the aggressor's offensive. The parties discussed further joint steps to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces, particularly in the context of preparations for the next meeting of the allies in the "Ramstein" format.

