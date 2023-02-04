Night in Donetsk region: missile strikes on outskirts of Kramatorsk, shelling of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Avdiivka, Toretsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian military shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The night before, the Russians launched two more rocket attacks on the outskirts of Kramatorsk - damaged commercial buildings, without casualties.

No one was injured in the Volnovaha direction under the shelling of Vuhledar and Novoukrainka," the message says.

In the Donetsk direction, 3 people were injured and 8 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka. In the morning, a massive shelling of the old part of Avdiivka took place - without casualties.

"One person was killed in the Horlivskyi direction and 7 were injured in Toretsk. In the city, 34 houses, 2 kindergartens, a dispensary, a library, CPAS, a cultural center, a newspaper office, and the building of Ukrposhta were damaged.

3 more people were injured in Bakhmut - a high-rise building and an administrative building were damaged. "Intensive shelling continues in Paraskoviivka of the Soledar district — there are numerous damages," Kyrylenko said.

About 20 shellings were recorded in the Lysychansk direction of the Torsky and Zarichne, Lymansk district.














