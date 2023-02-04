ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine have already mastered management of Challenger 2 tanks - Ministry of Defense of Great Britain. PHOTOS

Ukrainian military continues training on British Challenger 2 tanks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"This week, the tank crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quickly mastered the control of the powerful Challenger 2 tanks.

Great Britain is providing Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks to help it defend its Motherland and regain territory," the message reads.

