Reznikov showed how Russians tried to defend themselves against HIMARS near Kherson. PHOTO

The Russian invaders tried to defend themselves against the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fire from long-range HIMARS launchers with angle deflectors.

This was announced by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and shown in the Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This is a military angle reflector. The entire area near the Kherson Bridge was covered with dozens of such Russian reflectors. The enemy tried to use this anachronism to protect themselves from HIMARS," the Minister wrote.

Reznikov added that the Russian-Ukrainian war is a war of a free future against a totalitarian past.