News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Night in Donetsk region: Russians fired rockets at Druzhkivka, shelled Vuhledar, Kurakhove, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military continued shelling populated areas of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the middle of the night, the Russians launched 2 rocket attacks on Druzhkivka: 5 people were injured, 4 high-rise buildings and kindergartens were damaged. There were no victims in the Volnovaha direction - Vuhledar and the outskirts of the community were shelled," the message says.

In Kurakhove, a shop was damaged by a direct hit, and 2 apartment buildings and an enterprise building were also damaged. In the morning, the Russians shelled Solovyovoe of the Ocheretyn district and Avdiivka: 2 houses in Solovyovoe and the vicinity of the AССP in Avdiivka were damaged.

"Chasiv Yar came under fire in the Horlivka direction — at least 7 residential buildings and a company building were damaged. The situation is tense in the Soledar community: 3 houses were damaged in Rozdolivka and 3 more in Vasiukivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person died in Yampol of the Lyman district. In the Zvanivka district, 2 houses were damaged in Pereizne — without casualties," Kyrylenko said.

Donetska region Pavlo Kyrylenko
