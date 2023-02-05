Consequences of attack on center of Kharkiv: one rocket hit residential building, second hit high-rise building, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On the morning of February 5, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv, prosecutors, and police investigators are currently working at the sites of the attacks.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

"One of the rockets hit the five-story building of the higher education institution and caused serious destruction. A security guard was injured.

Another enemy rocket hit near a residential building. Four of its residents were injured," the report said.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv with missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

See more: Russian military shelled Toretsk of Donetsk region from "Grad", Kurakhivka - from artillery. One person died, 9 people were injured - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS











Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: More than 919 children were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine