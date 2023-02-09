Over past day, almost 100 explosions were recorded in border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, there are dead and injured people, power lines have been damaged, - State Border Service. PHOTOS

On February 8, Russian troops shelled Krasnopilsk, Bilopolsk, Seredino-Budsk, and Novoslobidsk communities of the Sumy region and Novgorod-Siversk and Semenivsk communities of the Chernihiv region with mortars of the barrel artillery and unguided air-to-ground missiles.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs

"In the first half of the day, the Russian occupiers covered the territory of the Novgorod-Siversk community with barrel artillery, more than two dozen hits were counted. The fire came from the Russian settlement of Pohar. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building was damaged.

The enemy opened mortar fire in the Novoslobodsk community - 22 hits were recorded. The fire started from the Russian settlement of Dronovka.

The Rashists shelled the Seredino-Budsk territorial community with 120-mm mortars, 12 hits were recorded. The fire started from the Russian settlement of Zernovo. As a result of shelling, a civilian house, a garage, a sawmill, and a power line were damaged.

"After lunch, two enemy Russian planes struck Semenivka in Chernihiv region with air-to-ground missiles," the report said.

An industrial building was destroyed as a result of the shelling. Two civilian men were injured, two more, unfortunately, died.

"During the day, the Russian occupiers covered the territory of the Krasnopilsk community with mortars three times, in total about three dozen explosions rang out. The fire came from the Russian settlements of Dronivka and Prilesie.

Also, the enemy from the Russian settlements of Tyotkino and Zarya shelled the territory of the Bilopolsk community twice with mortars, in total more than a dozen attacks were made," the State Border Service noted.













