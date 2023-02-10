SSU and SBI conduct searches across entire customs vertical: About 50 subjects were identified who helped customs officers implement shadow schemes. PHOTOS

The SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office conduct searches at customs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is noted that searches are carried out across the entire customs vertical.

"Currently, searches have begun in the Central Office of the State Customs Service and the Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Kyiv, Rivne, and Zakarpattia regional customs offices of Ukraine.

About 50 entities of economic activity were also established, which helped the customs officers to implement shadow schemes. Currently, their activity is blocked. Employees of law enforcement agencies work on separate sections of the state border of Ukraine and at checkpoints with the aim of stopping illegal activities and liquidating smuggling schemes," the message reads.

The SSU noted that after the completion of the primary investigative actions, more detailed information will be provided regarding the commission of corruption offenses by employees of the State Customs Service and the activities of its territorial bodies.

