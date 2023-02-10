ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10048 visitors online
News Photo War
17 084 6

Consequences of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. PHOTOS

During a Russian missile attack on February 10, one of Khmelnytskyi region’s critical infrastructure facilities was hit.

Photos of consequences were shown by Serhii Gamaliy, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Consequences of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast 01

"This is how one of our facilities that was attacked by rashists today looked like," the official wrote.

Consequences of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast 02

According to the photos, the strike on the critical infrastructure facility caused a fire there.

Consequences of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast 03

Read more: Khmelnytsky region was attacked by rockets, there are wounded, - PO

Author: 

shoot out (13183) fire (687) Khmelnytskyi region (108) energy (571)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 