Consequences of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. PHOTOS

During a Russian missile attack on February 10, one of Khmelnytskyi region’s critical infrastructure facilities was hit.

Photos of consequences were shown by Serhii Gamaliy, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This is how one of our facilities that was attacked by rashists today looked like," the official wrote.

According to the photos, the strike on the critical infrastructure facility caused a fire there.

