Situation in power system is complex, but under control. Emergency shutdowns in Kharkiv, - "Ukrenergo"

For more than a day, the enemy has been continuously attacking the energy facilities of our country. Tonight, there was a 17th attack by enemy drones in the southern and southeastern regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, unfortunately, thermal power plants and objects of main networks have been hit again. Thanks to the professional work of the emergency crews, it was possible to promptly restore consumers under backup schemes and avoid emergency power outages.

"The situation in the energy system as a result of the missile and drone attack is difficult, but under control. In Kharkiv, due to damage to energy facilities, emergency shutdowns have been applied. Also, due to network restrictions, which were introduced after the enemy damaged main network facilities, emergency shutdowns are possible in the Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Kyiv regions, and Kyiv city when consumption increases. In Odesa, specialists of "Ukrenergo" together with Oblenergo managed to put some of the equipment into operation, work continues on the return of energy supply to the region," the message says.

Actual consumption measurements will continue next week as scheduled.

"Ukrenergo" reminds that the energy system of Ukraine has already suffered 14 enemy missile attacks and 16 waves of UAV attacks on energy facilities. In addition, more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are currently inaccessible to the Ukrainian energy system and are under the control of the enemy. This is the largest Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine and Europe, as well as Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vugleghirska TPP, Kakhovka HPP. In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are also located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south. Note that, in addition to the NPP, the rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. It is they who provide cover for consumption in the morning and evening peak hours, where the current shortage is the greatest.

Read more: Several objects of high-voltage infrastructure were hit, which led to interruptions, - "Ukrenergo"