Ruscists launched rocket attack on Pokrovsk, at least two civilians were injured, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

On February 15, the Russian military attacked Pokrovsk, damaging a high-rise building. Two civilians were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy fired rockets again. The rescuers managed to save two people from the destroyed entrance," the report said.

Currently, the rescue operation is ongoing, the consequences of the impact are being clarified.

