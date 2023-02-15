SSU blocked attempt of Russian company to appropriate two Ukrainian vessels in Spain. PHOTOS

The SSU, together with Spanish law enforcement agencies, prevented Russia’s attempts to appropriate two vessels belonging to a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press center of SSU.

It is noted that the management of the sanctioned company from the Russian Federation tried to seize two Ukrainian industrial vessels located in the Spanish port. The total cost of the ships is more than $10 million.

To implement the fraud, representatives of the aggressor country "agreed" with officials of the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise to lease the vessels to an affiliated business structure controlled from Russia. Then the participants of the scheme created artificial conditions for the transfer of the vessels to the Russian company, allegedly for the repayment of debt in the form of seized assets in Ukraine.

However, SSU officers, together with Western partners, timely exposed the criminal mechanism, identified the persons involved in its organization, and blocked the illegal transfer of Ukrainian property. Based on the SSU materials, the court seized the vessels. Following urgent investigative and operational actions, they will be returned to the ownership of Ukraine.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state), the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the officials of the state-owned enterprise and their accomplices involved in the fraud is being settled. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.