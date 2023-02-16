Fragments of Russian rocket were found again in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTOS

A patrol of the Border Police of Moldova discovered in the Brychan district the fragments of a missile that was used to launch Russian airstrikes against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

"This is the fourth case when the remnants of missiles that were used for the bombing of Ukraine fall into the territory of Moldova. As in previous cases, the competent authorities are taking all necessary actions in order to ensure the safety of citizens," the message reads.

Read more: Rocket attack on Kropyvnytsky district: containers with oil products were hit, - RMA

Brychan district in the north-west of Moldova, bordering Romania and the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.