Photo of Russian occupation of Yahidne was on cover of Time. PHOTOS

The American magazine Time placed on the cover a photo from the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region. During the occupation, for almost all of March 2022, the Russians kept 368 people there, 10 residents of the village died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Time. The history of the occupation is published in English and Ukrainian.

On March 3, 2022, the Russian occupiers entered Yahidne, and then drove the residents from their homes to a cramped school basement. There they kept almost the entire population of the village, including children and the elderly, until their departure on March 30, 2022.

"It was so cramped there that you had to sleep sitting up. People had to take care of how to feed themselves, and at night instead of a toilet they had one bucket for every fifty people. The basement was not ventilated, and the oldest people went crazy and died from lack of oxygen. Russians did not allowed to bury the dead immediately, and when they finally did, they fired at the funeral," the article says.

A school in the basement of which people were kept

The last hours in the basement before Yahidne's summons

