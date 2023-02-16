Photo of Russian occupation of Yahidne was on cover of Time. PHOTOS
The American magazine Time placed on the cover a photo from the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region. During the occupation, for almost all of March 2022, the Russians kept 368 people there, 10 residents of the village died.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Time. The history of the occupation is published in English and Ukrainian.
On March 3, 2022, the Russian occupiers entered Yahidne, and then drove the residents from their homes to a cramped school basement. There they kept almost the entire population of the village, including children and the elderly, until their departure on March 30, 2022.
"It was so cramped there that you had to sleep sitting up. People had to take care of how to feed themselves, and at night instead of a toilet they had one bucket for every fifty people. The basement was not ventilated, and the oldest people went crazy and died from lack of oxygen. Russians did not allowed to bury the dead immediately, and when they finally did, they fired at the funeral," the article says.
A school in the basement of which people were kept
The last hours in the basement before Yahidne's summons
Time magazine has repeatedly dedicated its covers to Ukraine. Example:
- In March 2022, on the cover of the publication, the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he announced during a speech in the European Parliament on March 1, were written in Ukrainian: "Life will overcome death, and the world will overcome darkness."
- In May, an interactive image of a 5-year-old girl Valeria from Kryvy Rih, who was forced to flee the war, was placed on the cover.
- In September, Time dedicated its main story and cover to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.
- In December 2022, the magazine came out with a cover with a portrait of the Ukrainian president and the title "Man of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine"
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password