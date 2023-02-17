In Kharkiv region, body of civilian who was shot by ruscists during occupation was exhumed. PHOTOS
On February 17, 2023, law enforcement officers in the village of Circuses of the Kharkiv region exhumed the corpse of a 56-year-old local resident at the cemetery.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
"According to preliminary data, in May of last year, the man was shot by Russian servicemen during the occupation of the settlement. During the examination of the corpse, traces of violent death were found," the report says.
To determine the cause of death, the corpse was sent to the HOBSME.
