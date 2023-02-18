Large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. Kim reported on launches from Black Sea. MAP

On the morning of February 18, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.

The alarm map currently looks like this:

The head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim noted on Telegram: "2 unknown targets are leaving the region in the northwest. They are flying to the west (direction).

As of 08:42 a.m., an alarm was also announced in Western Ukraine.

At 8:47 a.m., Kim noted that launches from the Black Sea had been confirmed.

"We are reacting to the air alarm signal. There is a threat," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said on the Telegram channel.

According to Telegram channels, two groups of rockets were previously recorded: one headed for to Dnipropetrovsk region, and the other to the Vinnytsia region.

Serhii Gamaliy, head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, informs that as of 9:05 a.m., 2 explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky.

"The situation in the sky is tense. Do not leave the moorings until the air alarm goes off," Volodymyr Trush, head of Ternopil RMA, stated.