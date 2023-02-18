Day in Donetsk region: rocket attack on Pokrovsk, shelling of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka. PHOTOS

The night before, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Pokrovsk. Fortunately, there were no victims, but there is destruction: 6 residential buildings, 3 educational institutions, and the central square were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Mariinka and Krasnohorivka came under fire in the Donetsk direction, and there was a lot of noise on the outskirts of the Ocheretyn district.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died in Ivanopil, 12 houses were damaged in the village. 3 people were injured in the Toretsk district, 1 more - in Bakhmut. In the Soledar district, 3 houses were damaged in Fedorivka, shelling of Vasiukivka and Rozdolivka continues. Shelling was recorded in the Chasovoyarsk district," the message reads.

In the Lysychansk direction, Siversk and Serebrianka of the Siver district, Torske, and Zarichne of the Lyman district are under fire - no casualties.

In just one day, the Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 5 more.

