Two missile strikes on Khmelnytsky: hitting military facility and near public transport stop. PHOTOS
This morning, the enemy made 2 strikes on the city of Khmelnytsky.
Serhii Hamaliy, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, there is a hit at a military facility, there is also another hit near a public transport stop. Civilian houses, 3 educational institutions were damaged by the blast wave, hundreds of windows were broken, and 11 cars were damaged," the message reads.
According to Hamaliy, 2 civilians went to the hospital for help.
"This is a man and a woman. The man, who has a shrapnel wound, was in the minibus. The injured were given medical assistance. Their condition is stable," the head of the region adds.
