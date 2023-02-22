I call on international community to join forces for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, - Kuleba to UN. PHOTOS

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, took part in a high-level event on gross violations of human rights caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation, where he called for joint efforts to return Ukrainian children.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a special event organized by Ukraine took place at the UN headquarters with the participation of 45 countries. The foreign ministers of the Netherlands, Guatemala, Estonia, and Canada took part in particular.

The event was opened by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. In turn, Kuleba listed numerous Russian crimes, including forced deportation, infiltration camps, torture, executions, sexual violence, killings of civilians, missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure, and other atrocities.

He emphasized that thousands of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians still remain in Russian captivity.

"The most heinous Russian crime is the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, their abduction from their families and guardians. Thousands of orphans and children without parental care were given to Russian families for adoption. We are talking about thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of children," he said.

He emphasized that all levels of the Russian government are involved in the deportation of children, which is a crime of genocide.

"This horror must be stopped, and all criminals involved in it must be held accountable. In order to stop it, all forces must be united. Governments, the international community, international organizations, NGOs, activists, media, experts and lawyers ", the minister said.

He also again called for the creation of an international special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine to bring the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation to justice.

The Minister supported the work of the International Criminal Court, and also expressed hope for the widest possible results of the work of the ICC and the serving of suspicions on Russian criminals responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.





