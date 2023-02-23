Polish police secretly demined Kyiv region for 5 months, - Wirtualna Polska. PHOTOS

Polish police officers conducted a secret operation in Ukraine: demining the Kyiv region for 5 months.

This is written by Wirtualna Polska, Censor.NET reports.

The mission was launched after Ukraine appealed to ATLAS - a police task force that unites special counter-terrorist units of the European Union. The Ukrainians asked to send sappers to demine the liberated territories.

Only the Poles agreed to help - other countries did not dare.

The publication reports that the Ukrainian army does not have a sufficient number of sappers to quickly cope with this task. Military sappers from NATO countries cannot do it either, as it will be considered by Russia as a provocation. Therefore, only the dispatch of police pyrotechnics went into action.

A group of 98 people was created by order of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland. It included pyrotechnicians, medics, and members of combat groups. Polish sappers worked secretly in Ukraine for five months. They cleared the territories of Kyiv region. One of their first tasks, as the publication notes, was demining the territory of one of the airports near Kyiv.

In general, during the mission, the Poles neutralized 2,000 dangerous objects. They also cleared roads and fields of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. None of the Polish volunteers were injured.

In recent weeks, a decision was made at police headquarters to end the mission. This was influenced, in particular, by intelligence information about Russia's planned offensive.

