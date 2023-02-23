Russians could transfer their aircraft from "Engels-2" airfield to Murmansk region, - mass media. PHOTOS

Tu-95 bombers from Engels-2 airfield near Saratov could be moved to the airfield of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation "Olenya" in the Murmansk region in the north of Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the journalists of "Scheme" with reference to the data of satellite images of Planet Labs for February 21, 2023.

"Compared to the pictures from October 7, 2022, the number of Tu-95 strategic bombers at the Olenya airfield in February 2023 increased by a total of 7. In total, eleven Tu-95s, two Tu-160s and two ILs can be counted at the airfield -78 are refueling planes.

In the photo of one part of the airfield on October 7, there were only four Tu-95s and five Tu-160s, and two Tu-160s of the second part," the message says.

An increase in the number of Tu-95 bombers in 2023 and the presence of two IL-78 refueling aircraft may indicate the active use of the airfield for future attacks by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.

"Olenya" is located 3 times further from the borders of Ukraine than the mentioned "Engels-2" near Saratov.

Also, 30 Tu-22s can be seen from the satellite at the "Olenya" airfield, most of which are located in the northwestern part of the airfield. These bombers were there before, but now they are scattered around the airfield.

Tu-22s have always been based at the "Olenya" airfield. The fact that this is only the appearance of their use is indicated by their position - some of the sides are in the middle of the "taxi" lanes of the airfield, blocking traffic.

That is, they simply simulate active activity, perhaps in order to become so-called "false targets" for probable attacks. But the Tu-95 could have been transferred here from the Engels-2 for combat use," explained Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, an aviation expert at the Institute of Post-Information Society.

Also remind, last year there were two explosions at the Engels-2 airfield. The first was on December 5, as a result of which at least one Tu-95 bomber was damaged. The second explosion occurred on the night of December 26, 2022. As the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported at the time, three Russian servicemen were killed.

