At French production of CAESAR self-propelled guns, they work around clock and plan to increase pace of gun production. PHOTOS

French journalists showed the production of barrels for the CAESAR gun at the Nexter plant in the city of Bourges.

This was reported by "Military" with reference to France TV Info, Censor.NET informs.

"They say at the company that the war between Russia and Ukraine has added jobs, so they have accelerated the production of guns here. Now workers have been transferred to three shifts, and the company has also hired additional welders - the production line works around the clock," the message says.

By the end of 2023, the company plans to produce eight guns per month. This will double the production rate.

The company's employees are proud of their self-propelled guns. Apart from accuracy and mobility, one of CAESAR's main advantages is said to be its weight. The gun weighs less than 18 tons, which is one of the factors that allows it to fire 6 shots in less than a minute and then quickly move to another location. At the same time, the howitzer is considered a "simple weapon".

"CAESAR is a simple gun. This does not mean that there is no technology, especially in the production method. On the other hand, servicing the howitzer is quite simple. In addition, the Ukrainians themselves support the weapons that they have," said the press secretary of Nexter Alexandr Dupuis.

Replenishment of the arsenal of the French army with these self-propelled guns is planned already from the next deliveries.

