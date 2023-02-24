Knocked-out Russian T-72 tank was installed in front of Russian embassy in Berlin. PHOTOS

On the occasion of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian T-72 tank knocked out near Kyiv was installed in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to DW.

According to Wieland Giebel, one of the initiators of the action, the tank was hit on March 31, 2022 near Buchi. He noted that the Russian government and military "killed, robbed, displaced millions of people and continue to do so every day."

"We want to put this junk at the terrorists' door," Giebel said. The tank will remain under the embassy until Monday, February 27.

It is noted that the organizers have been seeking permission to install a knocked-out tank under the Russian Embassy since last year. In June, the authorities of the central district of Berlin refused to hold the rally. They motivated this by the fact that "people probably died" in the tank, so its installation is inappropriate. Officials also referred to Germany's foreign policy interests and the danger to road traffic

However, in October, the Administrative Court of Berlin obliged the city authorities to issue the relevant permit. He meant that in the case of this action, we are talking about freedom of expression, and considerations about the foreign policy interests of the Federal Republic of Germany do not belong to the "law of the road", based on which the district authorities had to consider the application.