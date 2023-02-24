Shmyhal and Morawiecki met first 4 Leopard-2 tanks provided by Poland. PHOTOS

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki met the first 4 Leopard-2 tanks handed over by Poland.

As Censor.NET informs, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this.

"A year ago, tanks entered Ukraine to deprive Ukrainians of their freedom. Today, tanks also entered Ukraine, but in order to protect freedom. The first 4 Leopard 2 tanks, provided by partners, were met together with the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki." - he wrote.

As noted, the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland congratulated the crews of Ukrainian tankers who already have successful combat experience.

Shmyhal thanked the Ukrainian military for reliable protection.

At the same time, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Poland and all partners for decisive steps that bring Ukraine's victory closer.

"Under the leadership of the President of Ukraine, we continue to expand the tank coalition in order to return freedom to all Ukrainian territories," Shmyhal said.









