Secretary General of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Cormann discusses Ukraine’s recovery with Zelensky. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Matthias Cormann, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that everything that is currently being done and planned in our country is aimed at victory and future reconstruction. He invited OECD representatives to join the recovery process.

In this context, the parties discussed the creation of a tax system that will be interesting for business during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that an attractive taxation system would be of particular importance for attracting private capital to rebuild the country. The parties agreed to prepare and implement a tax model in Ukraine with the involvement of OECD experts that would create competitive advantages and special incentives for doing business in our country during the reconstruction period.

Volodymyr Zelensky also invited the OECD team to join the development and implementation of the concept of confiscation of Russian assets in the OECD member states.

The parties discussed the prospects of Ukraine's accession to the OECD. The Head of State noted that Ukraine had recently received an official letter from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development confirming the granting of the status of a member of the Working Group on Combating Bribery in International Business Transactions to our country. And today, Matthias Cormamn has been handed a letter of response. Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the OECD for recognizing the prospect of Ukraine's membership in the Organization.

Matthias Korman, for his part, noted that his visit was a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people, who suffered terrible human losses, destruction of infrastructure and housing due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

"But we all admire how brave, courageous and determined Ukrainians are to defend their independence and democracy," the OECD Secretary General said.

Matthias Cormann praised the reforms being implemented in Ukraine despite all the security challenges and assured of further support for our country.

"We will implement a program aimed at facilitating Ukraine's accession to our Organization. Ukraine is strengthening its participation in the work of our bodies, and I am pleased to receive a letter regarding participation in our Working Group on Combating Bribery," the OECD Secretary General summarized.

