Number of victims as result of attack by Russian Federation on residential building in Zaporizhzhia has increased to three. PHOTOS

At this time, it is known that 3 people died as a result of an attack by Russians on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on the night of March 2.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, announced this on the air of the national marathon.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing. At this time, it is already known about 3 dead people. By 8:00 a.m., 11 people were rescued," said Kurtev.

The secretary of the city council reminded that another 31 people were evacuated and 7 people were hospitalized: 3 of them were in a very serious condition and 4 were in a moderate condition, among them a pregnant woman.

Kurtev noted that it is already known that it was an S-300 missile - this is the type of weapon that the enemy most often attacks Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the night strike, 2 more high-rise buildings were damaged - the electricity and water supply was disrupted, and the windows were broken.

According to Kurtev, the city currently has a problem with resettling the affected residents.

He explained that this is the 9th high-rise that was destroyed by the Russians. In addition, the city accepted and provided housing to 200,000 displaced persons. Kurtev noted that the displaced people do not want to go further - they are all waiting for their settlements to be de-occupied and they will be able to return home.

In turn, the National Police reported on Facebook: "As a result of a night strike in a five-story building, more than 10 apartments from the 2nd to the 5th floor were destroyed. Nearby houses were damaged by debris and the blast wave.

As a result of search and rescue operations, six injured people and the bodies of three dead people were unblocked from under the rubble."

