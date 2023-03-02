New burial of three civilians killed by Russians was discovered in Borodianka, Kyiv region. PHOTOS

A new burial ground for victims of the Russian occupation was found in the city of Borodianka, Kyiv region. The bodies of three murdered men were found in one grave.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, said this during the briefing.

It is known that the burial was made by a local resident during the occupation, around March 8, 2022. Together with a friend, he found the bodies of local residents who were shot by the occupiers and was able to make a temporary burial.

"When the Russians had already established such a regime that it was impossible to move around the city, he left for a safer area and only now returned and informed the National Police that he had made such a burial during the occupation," explained Nebytov.

Watch more: How Ukrainian soldiers crushed Russian army near Vuhledar. VIDEO

One of the killed men is a 50-year-old local resident. The Russians shot him in the car, after which it burned down. The identities of the other two victims have not yet been established. they were probably shot in the head.

One man had a pencil in his pocket, another had a comb and other things. The law enforcement officers hope to establish the identities of the dead after them. The bodies were exhumed and will be sent for examinations.





We will remind, in total, 1,373 dead people were found in Kyiv region, 279 people are considered missing. 68 of them are residents of Nemyshaiv, Borodianka and Piskivka communities. 127 bodies found in the region have not yet been identified. Of the 1,373 dead, about 700 were killed by firearms. The cause of death of another 350 people was mine-explosive injuries.