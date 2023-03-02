Russians fired at rubber aid distribution point in Kherson region, 9 people were wounded, including 16-year-old teenager, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired at the humanitarian aid delivery point in the village of Kozatske in the Kherson region.

"Volunteers of an international organization came to the village of Kozatske in the Beryslav district to distribute vegetable kits to local residents. During the unloading of humanitarian aid, the Russian occupiers launched a drone. It dropped explosives on civilians who came to receive vegetables.

As a result of a vile enemy attack, 9 civilians were injured, including a 10th grade student. A 16-year-old teenager received gunshot wounds to the right thigh. Local residents independently evacuated all the injured in their own vehicles to the Berislav hospital, where they are currently being treated.

"Four wounded are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives," the message reads.

