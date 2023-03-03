Paratroopers of AFU shot down classified Russian unmanned aerial system of FSS of Russian Federation "Kartograph". PHOTOS

Servicemen of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the classified Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle complex "Kartograph".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the officer of the reconnaissance unit of the Airborne Assault Forces, this model of the unmanned complex was developed for the needs of the FSS of the Russian Federation and was used by the aggressor country during the conduct of hostilities in important directions. However, our paratroopers "landed" this "committee" bird forever," the message reads.

It is noted that more than fifty Russian UAVs of various types have been shot down by the units of the Ukrainian landing forces.

Watch more: Fighters blew up mined house in which occupiers were hiding: "Five-six bodies minus". VIDEO















