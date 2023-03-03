In occupied Mariupol, Red Cross provides invaders with humanitarian aid, in particular with equipment, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The International Committee of the Red Cross provides the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Mangush settlement of the Mariupol district with humanitarian aid, including computer and office equipment for the needs of the occupation administration.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"The Red Cross is breaking another bottom in the occupied Mariupol district. Yesterday, this organization delivered "humanitarian aid" to Mangush," the message reads.

According to Andryushchenko, the aid includes computer and office equipment for the department for children's affairs, which facilitates the deportation and abduction of Ukrainian children by the occupiers, UTSZN, and the center of social services, which deals with forced passporting.

"Maybe the mission of the RC will stop hiding and immediately take drones and tablets to the front lines of the occupiers? Or start providing police torture chambers in Mariupol and the region?" wrote Andriushchenko.






