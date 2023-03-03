Cars with police officers and volunteers came under enemy fire in Kherson region, there are wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

During another call-out on the territory of the de-occupied Kherson region, policemen and a car with volunteers from Kryvy Rih came under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the official police car was riddled with fragments and received mechanical damage, only a pile of metal remained from the volunteers' car.

"Everything happened in the village of Zmiivka of the Beryslav district, where the investigative and operational team of the police, which was on the way to a call, came under enemy fire, as well as volunteers who were on their way to the village to evacuate a pensioner and were carrying humanitarian aid. Upon arrival at the scene, the police reported that they and another car came under close fire, a projectile hit the car directly. After that, communication with the investigative team was lost. Then three civilians and two policemen were injured," the report says.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were the first to help the wounded. Volunteers with serious injuries were taken to the hospital by the fighters. The police officers independently reached the medical facility, where they were diagnosed with contusions and bruises on the brain.

Based on this fact, the police of the Kherson region started proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of laws and customs of war).