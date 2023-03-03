Syrsky visited units defending Bakhmut: enemy is accumulating forces and does not give up hope of capturing city. PHOTOS

The commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, works in the units that lead the defense of Bakhmut.

As noted, the enemy does not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continues to accumulate forces to occupy the city.

"The Russian occupiers have thrown the most prepared units of the "Wagner" military command center and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the city. Intense battles are taking place in the city itself and around it," the report says.

In Bakhmut, the commander listened to the commanders' reports on the state of affairs in the subordinate units, and got acquainted with problematic issues related to increasing the defense capability of our units on the front line. The commander supported and encouraged the defenders with valuable gifts, who in the battles for Bakhmut are an example of stability, courage, and heroism.














