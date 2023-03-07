Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with "Tornado", residential quarters of Avdiivka under air-missile attack. PHOTOS

The night before, the Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with a Tornado - wounding 2 people, damaging a school, 4 high-rise buildings, a private house, numerous garages and cars.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired intensively in the Ocheretyn district: at least 5 houses were damaged in Netailove and Tonenke, in the morning there were air rocket strikes on Lastochkino and Orlivka, and artillery shelling on Krasnohorivka and Kamianka.

"At night, the Russians shelled Karlivka with artillery, damaging an infrastructure object. Chaotic shelling continued in Avdiivka during the night, and in the morning there were 2 massive artillery barrages and an aerial missile strike - hitting residential quarters.

Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, and Kostiantynivka came under fire," the message reads.

In the Horlivka direction, 3 people were injured and 3 houses were damaged in the Toretsk community. In the Soledar district, a house was destroyed in Minkivka, under fire in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Nykyforivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, and Rozdolivka. It was loud in the Chasiv Yar district.

In the Lysychansk direction, 5 houses were damaged in Pereizne of the Zvanivka district, 8 shellings were recorded in the Torske and Zarichne.











In the Lysychansk direction, 5 houses were damaged in Pereizne of the Zvanivka district, 8 shellings were recorded in the Torske and Zarichne.

Kyrylenko also reminds that in just one day, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region and injured 7 more.