Enemy informer who ajusted Russian missiles at shopping centers of Dnipropetrovsk Region detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service exposed another henchman of the aggressor during investigative and operational actions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, he turned out to be a resident of Novomoskovsk, who was collecting information for the Russian special service about the locations of bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the region.

In addition, he gave the occupiers the coordinates of the city's shopping establishments, central squares, and other places of mass gathering of people.

"At the same time, in the "reports" he changed their names and marked them as military objects. The invaders needed the information obtained to prepare targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. For this, the aggressor promised his accomplice money and a "position" in the ranks of the occupation administration in case of capture region. SSU counter-intelligence officers documented the criminal activity of an enemy informant and detained him in his own apartment," the message reads.

According to the investigation, he was in constant contact with a representative of the Russian special service, with whom he came into contact in one of the pro-Kremlin pubs.

In the future, the person involved transmitted the location of Ukrainian objects to the enemy through the messenger in the form of electronic coordinates or photographic materials linked to the area.

During the search of the attacker's place of residence, law enforcement officers found computer equipment and mobile phones that he used to communicate with the aggressor.









Racist symbols were also confiscated from the suspect.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators notified the detainee of suspicion. The court chose him as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Investigative and operational actions were carried out by the SSU staff of the Dnipropetrovsk region together with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office.