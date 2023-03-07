Four fighters of subversive group "Bratstva", who died in Bryansk region in December 2022, said goodbye in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, March 7, the fighters of the "Brotherhood" subversive group, who died on December 25, 2022 on the territory of the Russian Federation - Nepiypyvo, Svyatosha, Tarasiya and Apollon - were given a final farewell in Kyiv.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

Read more: Belarusian dictator Lukashenko called Zelensky names and gave him "challenge"

Farewell to servicemen Maksym Mykhaylov (call sign "Nepiypyvo"), Yuriy Horovets, who participated in the Revolution of Dignity ("Svyatosha"), Taras Karpyuk ("Tarasii") and Bohdan Lyagovy ("Apollon") took place on the Independence Square. The memorial service was held in Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhi Cathedral. Ukrainian scouts were buried at Baikovo cemetery.

Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk and Bohdan Lyagov were professional saboteurs who successfully carried out operations behind enemy lines, terrorizing Bryansk, Belhorod and Kursk thanks to "cotton".



































































































It will be recalled that on December 25, 2022, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed during a combat mission on the territory of Russia: Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk and Bohdan Lyagov. On Monday, December 26, Russian propagandists reported on the "liquidated Ukrainian subversive group on the border with the Bryansk region."

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Oleh Bohachuk