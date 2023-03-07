Two men who took photos of infrastructure and checkpoints detained in Kyiv - Patrol Police. PHOTOS

Two men in Kyiv were taking pictures of city’s infrastructure and checkpoints. Law enforcement officers detained them to clarify all outstanding circumstances.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Kyiv Patrol Police.

"Recently, on Rezervna Street, police officers noticed a man who, upon seeing the police, became noticeably nervous and behaved suspiciously," the statement said.

It is noted that during a cursory inspection of the 26-year-old Kyiv resident's phone, inspectors found an application through which he took pictures of the city's infrastructure and received a reward for it.

"Another case occurred on Bohatyrska Street. Patrol policemen found binoculars, recording devices, and a camera with images of checkpoints and military facilities of Kyiv on a 42-year-old man," the police added.

In both cases, law enforcement officers took the alleged offenders to the police department to establish all the circumstances.

Watch more: Russian agent who tried to get job at Sumy RMA was detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS





