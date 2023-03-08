Day in Donetsk region: missile attack on Memryk, shelling of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers have not stopped shelling populated areas of the Donetsk region along the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The previous day was the first since February 24, 2022, when not a single civilian was injured in the Donetsk region. But the situation remains tense," the report said.

At night, Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Memryk, 3 houses were damaged. And in the morning, Avdiivka came under fire twice: shells hit the territory of three streets and the outskirts of AKHZ. Krasnohorivka and Kamianka were under fire in Ocheretyne district, Kurakhove, and Kurakhivka.

"In the Horlivka direction, the Russians fired intensively at Kostiantynivka: as a result of 5 shellings, 18 houses, and a school were damaged. There was a lot of noise on the outskirts of the Chasiv Yar and Toretsk districts. In the Soledar district, 5 houses were damaged in Vasiukivka and 4 in Fedorivka," Kyrylenko said.

In the Lysychansk direction, 10 arrivals were recorded in the Torsky and Zarichne areas of the Lyman district.



